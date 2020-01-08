SaluS Trading 5.7% Lower This Week (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.73 or 0.00056644 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, SaluS has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. SaluS has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $9,708.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00049493 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00075451 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,333.61 or 0.99708368 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001552 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000315 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

