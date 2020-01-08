Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 1.87

Media headlines about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a news impact score of 1.87 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS:SSNLF opened at $2,210.00 on Wednesday. Samsung Electronics has a 12 month low of $1,400.00 and a 12 month high of $2,450.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,036.74.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Samsung Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

