Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SNY. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sanofi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sanofi from an equal rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sanofi from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.33.

SNY opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

