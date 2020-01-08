Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

SGMS opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $928,973.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Scientific Games by 16.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Scientific Games by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Scientific Games by 56.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Scientific Games by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

