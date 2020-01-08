Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Deutsche Bank

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STNG. B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.14.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.13. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $40.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.06). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $136.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 496.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 907.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

