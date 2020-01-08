Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacor (NYSE:CKH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Seacor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of Seacor stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47. Seacor has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $51.42.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $200.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.84 million. Seacor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.69%. Analysts predict that Seacor will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CKH. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Seacor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Seacor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Seacor by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Seacor during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seacor during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

