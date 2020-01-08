Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) Shares Up 0.8%

Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$8.37 ($5.94) and last traded at A$8.32 ($5.90), 220,181 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 237,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$8.25 ($5.85).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of A$7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $799.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79.

The business also recently announced a final dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Select Harvests’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Select Harvests Company Profile (ASX:SHV)

Select Harvests Limited engages in processing, packaging, marketing, and distributing edible nuts, dried fruits, seeds, and a range of natural health foods in Australia. The company operates through Almond Division and Food Division segments. It also grows, processes, and sells almonds to the food industry from company owned and leased almond orchards; and provides a range of management services to external owners of almond orchards, including orchard development, tree supply, farm management, and land and irrigation infrastructure rental, as well as markets and sells almonds on behalf of external investors.

