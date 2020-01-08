Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on Select Medical and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE:SEM opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $62,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,561,751 shares in the company, valued at $131,235,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $54,420.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,085.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,702 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 36.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Select Medical in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Select Medical by 105.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

