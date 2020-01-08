Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director James P. Burra Sells 5,000 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director James P. Burra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $265,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,744 shares in the company, valued at $994,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SMTC opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.93.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Semtech from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BWS Financial cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1,022.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,670,000 after purchasing an additional 391,863 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,383,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,764 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Semtech by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

