Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Trading 2.7% Higher

Senvest Capital Inc (TSE:SEC) traded up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$181.51 and last traded at C$181.51, 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$176.69.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$167.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$172.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $469.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70.

Get Senvest Capital alerts:

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$7.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.87 million during the quarter.

About Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC)

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. The company invests in derivative financial instruments consisting primarily of warrants and options to purchase or sell equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts; and private entities whose shares/units do not trade in an active market.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Senvest Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senvest Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.