Serco Group (LON:SRP) PT Raised to GBX 185

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its price target upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.92) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Serco Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Serco Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 162.70 ($2.14).

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 159.75 ($2.10) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.24. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 98.65 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 165.40 ($2.18).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

