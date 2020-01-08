Shacey Petrovic Sells 12,500 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shacey Petrovic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insulet alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of Insulet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $100,380.41.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $175.68 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $187.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,513.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at $3,299,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at $394,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 22.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on PODD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink increased their price objective on Insulet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.82.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.