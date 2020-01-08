Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 915 ($12.04) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 860 ($11.31). UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHB. Barclays downgraded Shaftesbury to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 885 ($11.64) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shaftesbury to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 877.63 ($11.54).

Shaftesbury stock opened at GBX 927 ($12.19) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 734 ($9.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06). The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 932.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 874.94.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

