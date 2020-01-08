Share (LON:SHRE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) fell 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.16 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.39), 29,461 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 20,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.75 ($0.39).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

Share plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in stockbroking related activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Share Centre and Sharefunds. The Share Centre division offers trading, stockbroking, and custodian services to retail investors. It also provides and administrates execution-only and advisory trading accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pension plans, child trust fund accounts, junior individual savings accounts, share incentive plans, investment club share accounts, and enterprise investment scheme portfolios to private investors.

