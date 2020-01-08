Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $20.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHLX. UBS Group lowered their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on Shell Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.05. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.18 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a net margin of 101.89%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 6,252.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,478 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 37.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,909,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,167 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,893,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,674,000 after acquiring an additional 286,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 37.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 217,545 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 77.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 184,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

