Shoe Carnival, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

Shoe Carnival has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

SCVL stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.64. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $532.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $274.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $59,875.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,434 shares in the company, valued at $496,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

SCVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

