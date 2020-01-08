Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.07). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIX. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

SIX opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.92.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,407,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 110.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,406,000 after acquiring an additional 553,511 shares in the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,301,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 53.7% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 948,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after acquiring an additional 331,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,145,000 after acquiring an additional 304,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Richard Roedel bought 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $249,864.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,647.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon L. Luther bought 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,571.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $850,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.79%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

