Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $33,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $32,580.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $31,620.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $32,295.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $31,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $31,455.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $34,305.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $34,125.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $33,030.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $32,805.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $34,365.00.

WORK opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. Slack has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Slack by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Slack by 67.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

