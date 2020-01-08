Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of SGH opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. Smart Global has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 1.89%. Smart Global’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Smart Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

