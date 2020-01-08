SmileDirectClub’s (SDC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.91.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $27,326,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth $19,985,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth $10,410,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth $7,488,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth $6,806,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

