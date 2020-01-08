Social Send (SEND) Trading Up 29.2% Over Last 7 Days

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Social Send has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. Social Send has a total market cap of $145,083.00 and $305.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008594 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002808 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005645 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 52,917,451 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.