Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $65.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Vertical Research raised Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Group raised Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.20.

SON opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,172,000 after purchasing an additional 203,903 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,275,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,369,000 after buying an additional 460,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,157,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,956,000 after buying an additional 86,954 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 79.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,960,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,469,000 after buying an additional 867,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sonoco Products by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,385,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,525,000 after buying an additional 61,379 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

