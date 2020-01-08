SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday.

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $45.94 on Friday. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $47.86. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52.

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

