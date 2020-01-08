Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 713 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.