S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $323.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $271.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.27.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $280.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.85 and its 200-day moving average is $254.59. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $172.90 and a 52-week high of $286.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total transaction of $448,025.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

