SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.35 and last traded at $51.35, approximately 1,046 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $51.28.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

