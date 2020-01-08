Spire (NYSE:SR) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.83.

Shares of SR opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Spire had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 41.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Spire by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,285,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Spire by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spire in the second quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

