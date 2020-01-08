Spire (NYSE:SR) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $89.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. FIX began coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.83.

SR stock opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. Spire has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.14.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Spire in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spire in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Spire in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Spire by 42.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

