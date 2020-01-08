Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SPMYY opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.