Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s current price.

SPWH has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

SPWH opened at $8.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $367.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.39. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $8.82.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,791 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 611,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,692.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 361,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

