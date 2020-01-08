Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.