SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

FLOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised SPX Flow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded SPX Flow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 target price on SPX Flow and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27. SPX Flow has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.11.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPX Flow will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPX Flow by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of SPX Flow by 2.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of SPX Flow by 573.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SPX Flow by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPX Flow by 390.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

