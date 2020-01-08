SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPXC. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.60.

SPXC stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. SPX has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPX will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of SPX by 2,192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

