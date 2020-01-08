Square (NYSE:SQ) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Square (NYSE:SQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SQ. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.26.

Shares of SQ opened at $64.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.21. Square has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3,229.50, a PEG ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at $15,816,703.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,743 shares of company stock valued at $14,142,694 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Square by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,838,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,801,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,823 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Square by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,227 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Square by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,927 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,388,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Square by 542.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,616,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

