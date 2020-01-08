Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $93.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Starbucks have outperformed the industry in the past year. Solid global footprint, successful innovations, best-in-class loyalty program and digital offerings bode well. Moreover, the company’s strategic efforts have helped to bring back traffic growth. Traffic that was down in the first-half of 2019 improved in the third and fourth quarter. The company anticipates global comps growth in the range of 3-4% in fiscal 2020. Meanwhile, Starbucks' business is rapidly growing in China, courtesy of innovative store designs and the success of the MSR program. The company believes that China and the Asia-Pacific region will drive business growth over the next five years. However, operating margin contraction over the past few quarters has been a concern. Of late, earnings estimate for both current quarter and year have been stable.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 38,106 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Starbucks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,231 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

