State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 30,305 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 194.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,305 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW opened at $292.91 on Wednesday. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $182.46 and a 52 week high of $303.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.20 and a 200 day moving average of $269.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,464.55, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $5,952,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,213.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.07, for a total transaction of $422,119.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,632,316.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,000,991 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.59.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.