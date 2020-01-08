State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 4,134 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in KLA by 46.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 46,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in KLA by 6.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 52.1% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in KLA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on KLA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $800,370.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock worth $3,525,299. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $176.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.55. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $89.36 and a 1 year high of $182.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

