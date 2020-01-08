State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,843 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in CME Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $204.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $224.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.57.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.