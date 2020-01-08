State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,529 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 472,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $94,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $64,623,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 97,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

NSC stock opened at $196.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $154.10 and a 12-month high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

