State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $16,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.87.

SWKS stock opened at $117.67 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $122.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $3,898,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,229.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,253 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $202,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,694 shares of company stock worth $26,941,663 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

