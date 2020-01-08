State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $16.21 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,563 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $16,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 433.1% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,145 shares of company stock worth $4,038,543 in the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $94.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

