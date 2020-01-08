State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $17.96 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,048 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $17,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $817,000. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 322,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $72.69 and a 1-year high of $96.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.58.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

