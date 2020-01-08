State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,423 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $16,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 120.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 86,121 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 77.0% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.4% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 55,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.29 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

