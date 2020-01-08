State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,793 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,660 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,859 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $108.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $109.31.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,486. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.96.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

