State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 10,831 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $17,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,673,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,115,957,000 after buying an additional 52,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,803,505,000 after buying an additional 44,268 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 240.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,964,000 after buying an additional 698,750 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 622,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,738,000 after buying an additional 110,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 552,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,461,000 after buying an additional 46,588 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.21.

In other news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ESS opened at $296.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.47. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $239.40 and a 12 month high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($1.83). The company had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.49 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

