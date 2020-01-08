State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 86,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Intuit by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.67.

Shares of INTU opened at $266.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.82 and a 200-day moving average of $267.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.08 and a 52 week high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

