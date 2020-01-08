State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 35,757 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,757 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $17,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,113,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,529,000 after purchasing an additional 783,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,834,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,774,000 after purchasing an additional 970,653 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,083,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,450,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2,004.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,658,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,868,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,274,000 after purchasing an additional 479,046 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.39. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.