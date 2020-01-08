State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,157 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,338 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.53.

SYK stock opened at $209.62 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $156.54 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.