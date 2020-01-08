State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,928 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $15,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. ValuEngine cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.20.

Shares of SRE opened at $148.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.38. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $154.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

