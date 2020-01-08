State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,973 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Zoetis by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Zoetis by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $532,888.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,040 shares of company stock worth $15,584,733 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $133.58 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $82.26 and a 12-month high of $134.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

